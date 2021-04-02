JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.38% of CommScope worth $196,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

COMM opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

