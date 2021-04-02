JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $192.40 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.91% of Power Integrations worth $192,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Power Integrations by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Power Integrations by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.