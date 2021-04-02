JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $195.73 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.17% of RLI worth $195,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. FMR LLC raised its position in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 147.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

