JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $200.65 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.23% of Littelfuse worth $200,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Littelfuse by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $267.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.