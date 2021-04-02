JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $214.13 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,947,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.58% of Outfront Media worth $214,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3,881.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 472,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 460,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its position in Outfront Media by 76.9% during the third quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 687,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 299,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Outfront Media stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.