JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $218.45 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.73% of Molina Healthcare worth $218,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

MOH stock opened at $235.48 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.56 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.44 and its 200-day moving average is $210.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

