JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $227.19 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.34% of Trex worth $227,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trex by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.