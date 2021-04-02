JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 53.55% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $171,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52.

