JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $223.21 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,811,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.91% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of AIRC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

