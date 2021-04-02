JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.15% of Pool worth $172,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,961,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Pool by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $351.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a one year low of $176.19 and a one year high of $401.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.