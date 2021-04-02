JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.27% of American Campus Communities worth $192,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,849,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,233,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 714,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 429,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

NYSE ACC opened at $44.05 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.