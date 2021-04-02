JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.81% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $189,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $190,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,618,000 after buying an additional 40,943 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

BFAM opened at $176.76 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.40.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

