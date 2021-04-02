JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 33,822 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.26% of Burlington Stores worth $218,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.39.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $299.29 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $321.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.11 and a 200 day moving average of $243.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

