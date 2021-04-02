JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 95,056 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,084,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.60% of Silgan worth $188,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,539 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 746,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

