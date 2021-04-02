JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 96,405 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.47% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $202,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $167.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.83 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

