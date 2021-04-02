JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.54% of Woodward worth $194,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 26.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,453,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $127.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,991,088.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

