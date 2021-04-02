JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned about 1.70% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,849,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 675.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 790.1% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $57.89. 272,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,984. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $58.39.

