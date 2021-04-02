JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS JTEKY opened at $31.82 on Friday. JTEKT has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.
JTEKT Company Profile
