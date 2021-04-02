JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JTEKY opened at $31.82 on Friday. JTEKT has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Get JTEKT alerts:

JTEKT Company Profile

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. The company offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; and wheels, such as hub units.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.