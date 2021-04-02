Juggernaut (JGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.28 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $30.28 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00004951 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 86.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00280875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00754845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

