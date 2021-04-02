JUIICE Trading 97.7% Lower This Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 69.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One JUIICE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $272,527.82 and approximately $514.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUIICE has traded 97.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003274 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

