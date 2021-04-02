Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.17 ($3.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

JUP stock opened at GBX 288.60 ($3.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 181.10 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 37,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £102,941.80 ($134,494.12). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,769 shares of company stock worth $15,063,734.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

