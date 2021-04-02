Jupiter Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00321814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00750117 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00048360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00029958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.