Jupiter Trading 26.1% Lower This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $4.31 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

