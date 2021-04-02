JUST Trading 41.2% Higher Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. JUST has a total market capitalization of $282.02 million and $382.61 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00066545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00280945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.33 or 0.00755853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00090533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010108 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

