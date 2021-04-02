JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 84.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One JustBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 526.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00282728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.88 or 0.00768147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00090626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010072 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,780,933 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

