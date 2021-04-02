JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Tops $168.96 on Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $73.82 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $168.96 or 0.00283967 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00288760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00093057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00736738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010011 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.