Kadena (KDA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $973,010.00

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $72.71 million and approximately $973,010.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00064056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.48 or 0.00332819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.44 or 0.00759879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00089143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00030008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,360,576 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

