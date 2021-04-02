Kadena (KDA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $659,397.00

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $71.31 million and $659,397.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00280715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00799852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00089689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,422,829 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

