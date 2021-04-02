Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey Sells 1,000 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $110,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00.

Shares of KALU traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.13. The company had a trading volume of 91,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

