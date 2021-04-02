Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Trading Down 8.9%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

Kakaku.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.