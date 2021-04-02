Kambria Price Reaches $0.0108 (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Kambria has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. Kambria has a total market cap of $23.51 million and approximately $909,418.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kambria

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 tokens. The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

