KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Lifted to Neutral at Macquarie

KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get KAO alerts:

KAOOY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.