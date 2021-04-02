Karen Blasing Sells 500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00.

ZS stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. 2,097,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,800. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $2,855,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.