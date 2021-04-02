KARMA (KARMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.55 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 64.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 65.7% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $50.55 million and approximately $210.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

