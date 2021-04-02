Katalyo (KTLYO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $317,456.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $6.62 million and $317,456.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

