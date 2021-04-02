Kava Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00048430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00283087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00023245 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.