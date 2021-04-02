KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,681 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -148.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.79.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

