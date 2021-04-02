KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,922 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

