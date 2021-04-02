KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $636,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 588.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

