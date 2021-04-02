KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $213.29 and a 12-month high of $640.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.