KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 159.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $486.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.85 and its 200 day moving average is $465.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.