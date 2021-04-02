KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 938 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,715,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after buying an additional 332,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after buying an additional 213,076 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,224,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $276.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.38. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

