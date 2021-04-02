Keep Network Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $354.37 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 739.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00674536 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 500,810,602 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

