Keep4r Market Cap Tops $584,651.72 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $584,651.72 and $34,762.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for $7.44 or 0.00012427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00321814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00750117 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00048360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00029958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars.

