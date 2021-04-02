KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $431.73 on Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 31% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $431.73 or 0.00720425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00066518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00311929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.42 or 0.00754948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00089828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00029975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010116 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

