Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $333.24

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.24 ($4.35) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.24), with a volume of 125,474 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £440.04 million and a PE ratio of 26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 12,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

