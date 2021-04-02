Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.