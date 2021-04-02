Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRDXF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of Nordex stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Nordex has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.