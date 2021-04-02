Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.66

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $8.03. Keppel shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 285 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Keppel alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.