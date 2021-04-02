Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Kilroy Realty worth $46,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after acquiring an additional 803,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.